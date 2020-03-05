Hearst San Simeon State Park recruiting new elephant seal volunteers

Community

SAN SIMEON, Calif. - Hearst San Simeon State Park is now seeking new volunteers to educate visitors about the northern elephant seal. These volunteers must be wildlife enthusiasts who enjoy sharing fascinating stories about these one-of-a-kind marine mammals and their unique life cycle.

California State Parks and Recreation said that the elephant seal spends eight to ten months of the year in the open ocean. There, the seals dive up to 17 football field lengths deep to hunt and escape predators making them one of the longest traveling marine mammals in the world.

Twice a year, however, the elephant seals return to the beaches at Hearst San Simeon State Park to breed, molt, pup and rest.

Friend of the Elephant Seal Docents are expected to spend three to four shifts a month volunteering. Shifts would start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. rain or shine.

Docents would work on-site at the Piedras Blancas Northern Elephant Seal Rookery which is located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles. The rookery contains six miles of coastline with free viewing areas featuring ADA access.

Spring training for this position would start March 28 and would consist of a free one-day class with on-the-job training. Two advanced training classes would then take place on October 10 and 24.

Applications for the Elephant Seal Docent position can be found at elephantseal.org or by calling the FES office at (805) 924-1628.

Applications are due no later than March 20.