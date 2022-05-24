New Lompoc brewery finally opens for business after long pandemic-related delays

LOMPOC, Calif. -- After more than two years of delays related to the pandemic, Coast Coast Brewery Company is finally open for business.

The brewery held its grand opening on Friday, marking the culmination of years of hard work by four Lompoc friends, David Caro, Eric Oviatt, Jason Drew, Michael Lamping and Jason Drew.

The name Cold Coast derives not from the weather in Lompoc, but is actually an acronym using the first letter in the last name of each of the partners.

Located inside the historic site of the former Moore’s Department Store, the brewery is in the heart of downtown Lompoc at the busy intersection of H Street and Ocean Avenue.

The friends had originally planned to open for business right before the pandemic, but when it hit, a myriad of issues followed, pushing their timeline back until now.

Last month, the brewery held a soft opening, which was followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony last week and official grand opening.

Oviatt said the building was packed and business so far has been great.

Cold Coast Brewery is open seven days a week, Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

