Buzzing with Purpose: Santa Barbara Hives Protects Pollinators & Educates Locals

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – In Carpinteria, one small shop is creating a big buzz — protecting pollinators and teaching the community to do the same.

Santa Barbara Hives Cafe & Bakery, founded by Barnaby Drape and Patrick Carroll, is on a mission to support the region’s bees — critical players in California’s thriving agriculture, from strawberries to avocados.

“The bees are kind of the keystone in nature,” Drape said. “Once I had a hive, I realized how powerful that was… we fell in love with that. That’s why we started Santa Barbara Hives.”

On California’s Central Coast, where flowers bloom almost year-round, bees get more foraging time than in most parts of the country. That helps local crops — and local beekeepers.

Patrick Carroll, a beekeeper with Santa Barbara Hives, helps care for hives and empowers others to start their own.

“We’ll help source bees, set up hives, and maintain them right in your backyard.”

But even in ideal conditions, beekeeping isn’t always sweet.

“Every hive is different,” Carroll said. “There are so many little variables that affect how a hive thrives.”

What inspires him most? The bees’ selflessness.

“They do everything for the colony, not just themselves. That’s powerful — and something we could all learn from.”

Even if you don’t keep bees, you can still support them. Planting pollinator-friendly flowers helps create a thriving environment.

“Whether you’re buying local honey, organic produce, or a lip balm,” Barnaby said, “you’re helping us support the bees — and in turn, our whole food system.”

From one hive to a whole community, Santa Barbara Hives is showing how small wings can make a big impact.

For more information on Santa Barbara Hives Cafe & Bakery, you can visit their official website.