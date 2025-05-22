Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network sees Increasing Number of Coyote Pups Brought In For care



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network is seeing an uptick in the number of coyote pups coming into care this year.

The center generally gets up to two coyotes a year.

But this year, they have received nine coyote pups brought to the center.

Calls are coming from other centers with requests to take more coyote pups.

Animal experts can not speculate as to why there is an increase this year. They will rely on survey and biologist reports to give more insight when they are available.

In general, coyotes are a pivotal part of the ecosystem, controlling rodent and small mammal populations. They also eat carrion, the dead and decaying flesh of an animal.

The center encourages members of the public to keep cats indoors and keep dogs on 6" (or less) leash lengths to reduce any conflicts between coyotes and pets.

They say it’s important to respect the role of coyotes in the environment and are encouraged that people call to help coyotes when they are in distress.