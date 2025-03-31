Santa Barbara Humane: Leptospirosis now included in Canine Core Vaccine Recommendations



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Humane is encouraging all dogs receive Leptospirosis vaccine.

The American Animal Hospital Association guidelines have been updated reflecting a change in status of the leptospirosis vaccine from non-core to core.

Animal experts at Santa Barbara Humane say all dogs are at risk as leptospirosis is a potentially fatal disease and can spread to humans.

This update is especially important for dog breeders, who play an important role in the health of future generations of dogs.

This new recommendation encourages dog owners and breeders to reconsider their views on vaccination for leptospirosis.