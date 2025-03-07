Big Bear Bald Eagles soon to-be parents of triplets

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. – Baby #3 is on the way!

Big Bear's beloved bald eagles, Jackie and Shadow, are soon to-be parents of triplets. The parents welcomed two hatchlings earlier this week, and anticipation has been building for the arrival of the third.

The Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest livestream hosted by Friends of Big Bear Valley, a 501c3 nonprofit, sees thousands of viewers daily.

The birds became parents to two chicks back in 2019, and in 2022 they had one hatchling and another egg, which did not hatch. Last year, they had another trio of eggs but unfortunately none hatched.

The triplets are arriving at the same time as the snow, meaning the parents may do fewer feedings.