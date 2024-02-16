Number of dogs in Santa Barbara County animal shelters reaches maximum capacity

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Animal Services has announced the dog population within its three shelters has reached maximum capacity.

The number of dogs currently being housed by Animal Services is 185, a number the department is calling "unsustainable" and requiring "immediate action."

"We are facing a crisis situation at our shelters," said Sarah Aguilar, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director. "With 185 dogs in our care, we are stretched to our limits. We urgently need the support of the community to alleviate this burden and ensure the safety and welfare of these animals."

In an effort to encourage pet adoptions and lower the dog population at the shelters as quickly as possible, Animal Services is waiving adoption fees this weekend, February 16-18.

In addition, community members are also being asked to consider becoming a volunteer at any of the three county shelters in Santa Maria, Lompoc, or Goleta.

Animal Services points out that volunteers play a crucial role in enriching the lives of shelter animals through socialization, exercise, and companionship.

"We need the support of our community now more than ever," added Aguilar. "Whether

through adoption, fostering, volunteering, or spreading awareness, every contribution makes

a difference in the lives of these animals."

For more information about pet adoption or any of the services provided by Santa Barbara County Animal Services, click here.