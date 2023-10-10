Santa Barbara County proclaims ‘Adopt A Dog Month’ to help boost adoptions from local animal shelters

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors officially proclaimed October as 'Adopt A Dog Month' on Tuesday morning in an effort to help increase the number of adoptions at local animal shelters.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services currently has over 200 dogs in its three shelters and foster care, an amount that has filled its available space to capacity.

Tuesday's Board of Supervisors declaration aims to encourage community members to consider adding a dog to their family, while also raising awareness about the importance of adoption and responsible pet ownership.

"We are thrilled October 2023 has been designated as Adopt a Shelter Dog Month in Santa Barbara County," said Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar. "By adopting a shelter dog, you not only gain a loving and loyal friend but also contribute to reducing the population of homeless animals in our community. It's a win-win for everyone involved."

For the month of October, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is reducing the cost of adoption for any animal to just $10, a savings of more than $100 for dogs.

For those who are interested in dog ownership, adoptable animals can be found at the following Santa Barbara County shelters:

Santa Maria Animal Shelter 548 W Foster Rd, Santa Maria 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mon. - Sat.

Santa Barbara Animal Shelter 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Mon. - Sat.

Lompoc Animal Shelter 1501 W Central Ave, Lompoc 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fri. - Mon.

Santa Barbara Humane (Santa Barbara) 5399 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Thur. - Tues.

Santa Barbara Humane (Santa Maria) 1687 W. Stowell Rd, Santa Maria 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Thur. - Tues.

Santa Ynez Valley Humane/DAWG 111 Commerce Dr, Buellton 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon. - Sat.

For more information about dog adoption, visit the Santa Barbara County Animal Services website.