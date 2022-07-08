French bulldog stolen from backyard shocks Nipomo family

NIPOMO, Calif. -- A Nipomo family is shocked and angry after its French bulldog was stolen from its backyard Thursday afternoon.

The theft happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when an unknown man opened the gate to the family's backyard, picked up the bulldog and ran off with the animal.

The incident lasted only a few seconds and was captured on the family's video surveillance system that is mounted onto its two-story house.

With their two-year bulldog named Dexter now gone, it left the Skarda family shaken.

Dexter was a beloved member of the family, joining them soon after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to help their young daughter emotionally deal with the uncertain times.

In the brief video, the man is seen wearing a black sweatshirt and mask covering the lower portion of his face.

As he is running away with Dexter, the family's other dog, a three-year-old mini schnauzer named Bentley can been chasing after him. The family said since Dexter was taken, they have noticed a significant change in behavior in Bentley.

According to industry sources, French bulldogs are currently one of the most sought after breeds of dogs.

The breed can fetch several thousands of dollars on the market, making them a target of theft.

Most notably, two French bulldogs belonging to singer Lady Gaga were stolen last year during a violent incident that resulted in her dog walker being shot by an assailant.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office said Friday the county has not seen many recent reports of recent dog theft.