Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes sibling Tamarins

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A new pair of siblings is now calling the Santa Barbara Zoo home has welcomed a new pair of siblings.

Stella and Mini are two cotton-top tamarins who arrived to the zoo earlier this month.

Stella is 6-and-a-half, Mini is 5-and-a-half.

Both were born at the Central Florida Zoo and came to Santa Barbara on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan.

Cotton-top tamarins are one of the smallest species of primates. They are found in Colombia where there are only about 6,000 left in the wild.

Guests can visit the cotton-tops in their new home next to the capybaras on zoo train lane.

Cassie Amundson

