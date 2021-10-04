Wallabies join Santa Barbara zoo as part of upcoming Australian Walkabout exhibit

Animals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two new wallabies have arrived at the Santa Barbara Zoo! The fluffy pair will eventually join the new Australian Walkabout exhibit set to open in just a few months.

The 15,000 square-foot Australian Walkabout, located near the former elephant exhibit at the zoo, is in its final stages of construction and is scheduled to officially open in early January 2022.

The exhibit is designed to transport guests "Down Under," where they can walk among wallabies, kangaroos, emus and other native birds.

The first two wallabies to arrive at the zoo are both two-year-old female Bennett’s wallabies.

Bennett's wallabies are described as medium-sized marsupials found along the eastern coast of Australia and on the island of Tasmania.

(Photo: Santa Barbara Zoo)

Santa Barbara's new residents came all the way from the Trevor Zoo at Millbrook School, New York.

The zoo said it is expecting two male wallabies to arrive soon and join the females as part of a breeding recommendation for the Species Survival Plan from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

“We are thrilled to welcome the first wallabies to the Santa Barbara Zoo, and are happy to see that they are adjusting well so far,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, the Zoo’s Vice President of Animal Care & Health. “We are really looking forward to sharing the new habitat and its unique Australian animals with our guests very soon.”

The zoo said wallabies are found in eucalyptus forests and open areas near forests. Their diets consist of mostly grasses, herbs and leaves.

Adult wallabies can weigh between 30 and 40 pounds and stand about three feet tall.

Known for getting around by hopping, wallabies can sometimes reach speeds greater than 9 miles per hour. They can also crawl and swim.

Those interested in helping to support the wallabies can become a Foster Feeder at www.sbzoo.org/support.

The zoo said wallaby naming sponsorship opportunities are also available. You can email donate@sbzoo.org to learn more.

To visit the zoo, you can make reservations at www.sbzoo.org.