Ventura County Sheriff’s Office shows off newest K9 Unit on National Dog Day

Ventura County Sheriff's Office

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - In honor of National Dog Day, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office gleefully announced the addition of their newest K9 Unit Rocky.

Deputies said Rocky is a Labrador Retriever and is just a year-and-a-half old.

Rocky will be specially trained for tracking down humans and sniffing out narcotics.

We welcome Rocky to the Ventura County team!

