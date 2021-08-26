Ventura County Sheriff’s Office shows off newest K9 Unit on National Dog Day
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - In honor of National Dog Day, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office gleefully announced the addition of their newest K9 Unit Rocky.
Deputies said Rocky is a Labrador Retriever and is just a year-and-a-half old.
Rocky will be specially trained for tracking down humans and sniffing out narcotics.
We welcome Rocky to the Ventura County team!
