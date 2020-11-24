Santa Barbara County Animal Services sees an increase in Canine Respiratory Disease and Parvovirus

Animals



SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Animal Services noticed a recent uptick of canine respiratory disease and parvovirus infections in dogs in the Santa Maria area.

Canine parvovirus is an extremely infectious virus that is present year-round and can cause very serious disease and death in dogs and puppies.

Symptoms of this disease include vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, and loss of appetite.

Puppies are at greatest risk of contracting the virus, as their immune systems are not yet fully developed.

Dogs who are boarded, go to dog parks or beaches, and who go on group walks are considered to be at a higher risk for infectious respiratory disease.

There are several different vaccinations against infectious respiratory disease.

Owners are advised to consult their veterinarians to ensure their animals are current on recommended vaccines and are informed about how to keep them safe and healthy.

Although vaccinations are generally very effective, they do not provide complete protection from infection in every dog.