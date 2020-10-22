Bear tranquilized after napping in tree near Los Osos neighborhood

Animals

LOS OSOS, Calif. - A black bear that was found sleeping in a tree near residents' homes in Los Osos was tranquilized by wildlife officers Thursday afternoon, in hopes of relocated the bear to a safer location.

The bear was first spotted by a standup paddleboarder around 7 a.m. who reported seeing the bear swimming in the back bay.

Around 8 a.m. the bear reportedly came ashore in Los Osos and took a stroll around the nearby neighborhoods of Santa Ysabel Avenue and Pasadena Drive.

Lt. Matt Gil with the Department of Fish and Wildlife explained that sometime around 9 a.m., the bear climbed up a Monterey Cypress tree on Pasadena Dr. and promptly fell asleep a couple hundred feet up.

Fish and Wildlife officers decided to block vehicle and foot traffic in both directions at the 1300 block of Pasadena Dr. just in case the bear decided to come back down.

Officers decided not to disturb the bear if they could help it. Lt. Gil said they expected to remain on scene until the bear came down on its own this evening. Then officers would either guide the bear away from the neighborhoods or, if the bear resisted, tranquilize it and transport it to a nearby suitable habitat.

Around 4 p.m., the bear reportedly descended from the tree. Fish and Wildlife officers attempted to tranquilize the bear, however, the bear retreated up another nearby tree.

Officers confirmed the bear was hit and called on CAL FIRE to bring a ladder truck so that they could administer another tranquilizer before bringing the bear down to the ground.

Shortly after, the bear reportedly fell out of the tree but is alive.

NewsChannel 12 is on the scene.

The black bear is described as being brown in color and about 200 pounds. Lt. Gil said the bear is fully grown and appears to be healthy.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.