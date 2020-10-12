SB County firefighters rescue injured eagle near Sisquoc

Animals

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters stationed in the Santa Maria Valley received a unique call to rescue on Friday.

Fire Engine 23 located in Sisquoc, an area east of Orcutt, was notified of an injured eagle spotted along Palmer Road.

Crews followed the reporting party to the location and found the bird of prey injured and unable to fly.

Fire crews then went to work wrapping the large bird in a towel before carefully placing it inside a cardboard box.

The bird was taken back to Station 23 until Animal Control was able to pick it up. The bird was then taken to Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network in Goleta for treatment.

Our newsroom has reached out to SB Wildlife Care Network for updates on how the bird is doing and what they believe may have caused its injuries.