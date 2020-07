Animals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Valle Verde retirement community is welcoming some four-legged friends. The animals from '805 Goats' will be spending the next week having a feast, clearing the surrounding brush and weeds.

The goal is reduce fire danger. Goats also eat a lot of invasive plant species, making this an effective, natural way to clear and regenerate the landscape.

Entertaining the residents is an added bonus.