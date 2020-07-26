Two dogs rescued from cliffside in Santa Barbara

Animals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City firefighters received a public assist call Sunday afternoon regarding two small dogs that were stranded on the side of a cliff.

Fire crews responded to the 1600 block of Shoreline Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, firefighters saw the dogs were stranded in a precarious location on the cliff, so they called for additional support to set up a rope rescue system.



Using the rope system, fire personnel lowered one firefighter down the cliffside to the dogs' location. The dogs were then secured in the rope system and lowered with the firefighter down onto the beach where their owner was waiting.

Once down, the dogs happily reunited with their owner.

City Fire said the dogs were not injured during the incident.