Skip to Content
Animals
By
Published 7:46 pm

Two dogs rescued from cliffside in Santa Barbara

santa barbara dogs rescue cliff 4
Santa Barbara City Fire Department
The dogs were happy to be reuinited with their owner on the beach below the cliff.
santa barbara dogs rescue cliff 2
Santa Barbara City Fire Department
Santa Barbara City firefighters used a rope system to lower one firefighter down to the dogs.
santa barbara dogs rescue cliff 3
Santa Barbara City Fire Department
santa barbara dogs rescue cliff 1
Santa Barbara City Fire Department

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City firefighters received a public assist call Sunday afternoon regarding two small dogs that were stranded on the side of a cliff.

Fire crews responded to the 1600 block of Shoreline Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, firefighters saw the dogs were stranded in a precarious location on the cliff, so they called for additional support to set up a rope rescue system.

Dog rescue

Posted by Santa Barbara City Fire Department on Sunday, 26 July 2020

Using the rope system, fire personnel lowered one firefighter down the cliffside to the dogs' location. The dogs were then secured in the rope system and lowered with the firefighter down onto the beach where their owner was waiting.

Once down, the dogs happily reunited with their owner.

Dogs show appreciation

Posted by Santa Barbara City Fire Department on Sunday, 26 July 2020

City Fire said the dogs were not injured during the incident.

Lifestyle / Santa Barbara- S County

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply