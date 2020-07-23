Skip to Content
July 23, 2020
Rare hybrid whale spotted off coast of Santa Rosa Island

Flue hybrid whale
Adam Ernster
Flue, the hybrid blue and fin whale spotted a few miles off the coast of Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - While cruising along the coast of Santa Rosa Island, Condor Express crews came across a rare sight, a hybrid whale appropriately named, 'Flue.'

The Express said Flue is a blue whale and fin whale hybrid.

Flue's unique shape was easily spotted out of a dozen other blue whales by Captain Dave Beezer and his crew during a cruise.

The Condor Express said Flue has been known by researchers and collaborators since the early 2000s and was first spotted in Monterey Bay, Baja California.

Hybrid whales are extremely rare which means Flue may be the only confirmed hybrid whale off the west coast.

Scientists have tagged Flue and took a biopsy from the whale in the past for reference.

Check out this exciting drone footage of Flue taken by photographer Adam Ernster:

View this post on Instagram

Meet FLUE! 🐋 The blue whale/ fin whale hybrid! @captainbeezer and crew lead us into an area which included this unique individual and another dozen blue whales off the coast of Santa Rosa Island. This individual is well known by researchers and collaborators like @cascadiaresearch and has been documented since the early 2000’s. Having been spotted in Monterey Bay, Baja California, and now Santa B, it’s clear this individual is always on the move! Hybrids are extremely rare and this may be the only confirmed hybrid individual on the west coast! It has been satellite tagged and biopsy darted in the past. Thanks to Alisa Shulman-Janiger @orcawatcher2 for the credible info and @adam_ernster for the drone footage! • • • • • #santabarbara #santabarbarachannel #seesb #humpbackwhale #humpbackbreach #whale #cetacean #megapteranovaeangliae #wildlifephotography #wildlife #artofvisuals #travel #earth #changingphotography #whalewatching #whalewatch #whale #condorexpress #condorexpresssb #earthcapture #nature #commondolphins #bluewhale #balaenopteramusculus

A post shared by Condor Express Whale Watching (@condorexpresssb) on

The full video can be viewed on YouTube here.

