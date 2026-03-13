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Artist Gerrie Shapiro Returns to the Spotlight with First Exhibit in 20 Years

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
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Published 11:39 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Art lovers have a new reason to head to Carpinteria this weekend.

Gerrie Shapiro is returning to the spotlight with her first exhibition in 20 years at Rubenstein Chan Contemporary Art.

The gallery, co-owned by Bonnie Rubenstein and Irene Chan, will host an opening reception Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m., giving visitors a chance to meet the artist and view her contemporary works.

The exhibit runs through April 5.

Regular gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Private showings are also available by appointment Monday through Friday by calling 805-576-6152.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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