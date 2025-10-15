City Flooded With More Than 400 Letters Opposing Housing Plans Near Old Mission Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Controversy is growing over two proposed housing projects near one of Santa Barbara’s most cherished landmarks — the Old Mission.

A community coalition called SAGE is urging the city to slow down and reconsider large-scale developments planned for the area.

The group says more than 400 letters of public feedback were just submitted to city planners — double the number reported earlier — reflecting growing concern from residents who fear the projects could threaten the Mission’s historic character and natural surroundings.

One proposal calls for an eight-story, 270-unit building directly behind the Old Mission, far exceeding the area’s 30-foot height limit. Another would add a six-story, 53-unit complex on Grand Avenue.

Both are being pursued under the Builder’s Remedy, a state provision that allows developers to bypass some local zoning rules.

Community members — including architects, planners, and fire safety advocates — warn the projects could worsen traffic congestion and wildfire evacuation risks.

SAGE attorney Marc Chytilo says the city must ensure the public stays involved every step of the way:

“The city’s process has to be carefully constrained here because the law only allows five public hearings for each of these projects, so it’s important that the city preserve its opportunities to engage the public at times when there is something significant.”

City officials say both projects remain under review, with more public hearings expected in the coming months.