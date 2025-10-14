Outreach Teams Hit Train Tracks to Save Lives After Rainstorm in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - It’s a cold, damp day in Santa Barbara.

Outreach workers with Good Samaritan are walking along the train tracks — checking on people camped nearby as the rain tapered off.

“Just trying to give them things they could use when it’s raining … ponchos wipes water," said outreach housing navigator Tim Garcia of Good Samaritan.

And dry socks — anything to help people weather the storm.

“It’s all critical you know it’s all critical. It’s bringing awareness and our shelter options. We can try to help them transport them. Whatever we need to do," said program manager for outreach Todd Johnson of Good Samaritan.

The team believes these supplies are often lifesaving, especially when temperatures drop and shelters fill up.

Good Samaritan’s outreach continues even after the rain stops — connecting people with shelter beds and long-term help.

“My hope is to get them to engage and maybe be open to case management and shelter," said Garcia.

While the rain may be over,

Outreach continues, no matter the weather.