Piroshky Piroshky headed to Brass Bear Brewing in Santa Barbara

today at 8:50 pm
Published 9:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An Eastern European style bakery will be making a stop in Santa Barbara this week.

Famed Seattle Piroshky Piroshky Bakery is on their nationwide tour.

They are hosting a pop-up pre-order event at Brass Bear Brewing on April 19 from 5 pm to 7 pm.

They will also be selling Seattle famous goods such as pikes place chowder.

For more information and a pre-order menu, visit: https://piroshkybakery.com/events/santa_barbara_ca_04_19_24/

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

