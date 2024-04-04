Safe Firearm Storage Ordinance lead by Santa Barbara Youth Council goes into effect April 4

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Students with the Santa Barbara Unified School District are excited about a new ordinance to increase safety in the community.

The Safe Firearm Storage Ordinance is a Youth Council drafted ordinance, created with the safety of teens and the Santa Barbara community in mind.

The Youth Council, led by Tiago Eckstein and Amelia Vander May, researched ordinances from other cities in order to create a well drafted ordinance.

They presented the ordinance to the Parks and Recreation Commission, Ordinance Committee, and full City Council, all while listening to community feedback.

Moms Demand Action was a key organization in providing support and information along the process.

The desire to write an ordinance to add specifications for safe storage or firearms grew out of concerns heard from teens attending the 2023 Youth Speak Out, hosted by the Youth Council.

This even featured local government officials and leaders who met with teens to discuss important issues.

Now, the Youth Council is continuing their efforts to educate the SB community on the recently passed ordinance and working alongside the Police Department and Moms Demand Action to host free gun lock giveaways.

The Youth Council is hosting the 2024 Youth Speak Out on Saturday, April 13th at the Palm Park Beach House. This event is intended to continue the efforts from past Youth Speak Outs by bringing together community leaders and teens in the community.

The Ordinance was voted and passed on March 5, 2024. 30 days after its passing is when it goes into effect, meaning that today is day 30.

The ordinance aims to protect public health and safety by preventing unintended access to firearms.

The Safe Firearm Storage Ordinance requires firearms to be stored in a locked container and disabled with a trigger lock.