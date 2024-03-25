United Way welcoming walk-ins for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance across Santa Barbara County



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is getting busy as the deadline for tax filing approaches.

The VITA program connects local households making $67,000 or less with IRS-certified volunteers.

These volunteers prepare and file taxes for free at local sites throughout the community.

Volunteer tax preparers file over 3,000 tax returns each year, returning over $2M back to the local community.

The 2024 program is currently operating at seven locations throughout the county.

Three locations include UCSB, the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Eastside Branch, and the Goleta Valey Community Center.

Thanks to increased statewide funding for the program, United Way’s VITA program also provides year-round tax assistance.

The program supports families with extension filing and other tax services beyond tax season.