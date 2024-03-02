Father Serra finds home: Controversial statue delivered to Mission San Buenaventura

VENTURA, Calif. - An iconic religious statue removed from Ventura City Hall four years ago is back.

The 3,000-pound bronze statue of St. Junipero Serra was craned back into place in Ventura this week.

The statue's removal was authorized by the city in the wake of protests targeting the missionary priest’s role in ending the way of life for indigenous Chumash people.

The statue was delivered to the Mission Basilica San Buenaventura in downtown Ventura.

It took several hours for the statue to be put in place using a crane.

Members of the mission are thrilled to receive the statue.

"its a great honor for us it's historic … and it adds to the layers of history going back 200 years here in San Buenaventura," said father tom Elewaut of the San Buenaventura mission.

"Now it's got a home it's going to be here and now all the parishioners and all the visitors that come to the mission will be able to see the statue of Father Serra," said parishioner Daniel Mooney of the San Buenaventura Mission.

The mission was founded by Serra in 1782, the last of nine California missions started by the priest.