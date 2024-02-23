Skip to Content
It’s the last weekend to enjoy Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week

Christina Rodriguez
today at 2:04 pm
LOMPOC, Calif. – This is the last weekend to enjoy Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Week specials.

Floriano's Mexican Restaurant is one of the participating restaurants.

Their restaurant week special is two burritos and two drinks for only $20.24.

Lompoc locals said Floriano's is a hometown favorite with their authentic Mexican food and breakfast.

They are also locally known for their Carniceria style cuts for people who prefer to cook at home.

For more on this local restaurant, stay tuned on Your News Channel at 4, and 5 p.m. today.

