UCSB Professional and Continuing Education rolls out Electric Vehicle Technician program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UCSB Professional and Continuing Education just launched its Electric Vehicle Technician program in partnership with George Brown College.

As the demand for electric vehicles reshapes the automotive landscape, directors of this program say the course addresses the need for skilled professionals in the growing industry.

In addition to offering the latest developments in the automotive industry, the program also sheds light on the critical role of education and training for the future of transportation.

Program leaders hope to spread the word about the electric vehicle revolution as well as the opportunities it presents.

"Our hope is to support the local workforce in developing skills in new technologies … especially electric vehicle technician … electric vehicle automotive industry … we want to serve that area," said senior program manager Alex Clarke of the UCSB Professional and Continuing Education.

This year-round program is open to any students, even if you have no previous experience.

For more information on the Electric Vehicle Technician program, visit: https://enroll.professional.ucsb.edu/.