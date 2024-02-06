Drivers experiencing traffic delays due to Highway 33 closure near Ojai

Ventura, Calif. - Fire crews are warning drivers to avoid the main corridor leading to Nordoff High School where a portion of highway 33 is closed in Ojai.

The highway shut down during this week's rainstorm due to multiple mudslides and falling rocks.

Crews say it will take time for the roadways to clear out.

Caltrans has been monitoring the area of the road closure where crews are on hand to help redirect traffic.

Commuters are frustrated over increased traffic from Ojai to Santa Barbara.

"Just creates more traffic going through Ventura and everything … people trying to get to school … doctors appointments and stuff … my hope is that it will get cleaned up and everyone will be able to go on the 33 again," said resident Amanda Attig of Ojai.

Caltrans says there is no current timeline for the reopening of Highway 33.