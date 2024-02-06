Crews put up more fences near damaged areas of Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Crews are busy increasing safety measures in the aftermath of the rainstorm at Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara.

Damaging storm surf took a large chunk out of the bluffs.

So crews are putting up ice nets in several areas of the park.

The edge of the bluffs now goes right up to the sidewalk.

Another deeper chunk was taken out right beneath the walkway.

So the area has been fenced off with a second fence to keep people away.

"Yeah I think they're doing the right thing you don't want people to get out there and have the cliff cave in … you can't tell it's cut underneath … so you can walk out and it can just fall right off … they're doing exactly the right thing," said visitor Ken Williams of Shoreline Park.

City officials warn that bluffs can fall away at any moment,and people should avoid these areas during storms.