Skip to Content
Lifestyle

Crews put up more fences near damaged areas of Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
Published 3:47 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Crews are busy increasing safety measures in the aftermath of the rainstorm at Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara.

Damaging storm surf took a large chunk out of the bluffs.

So crews are putting up ice nets in several areas of the park.

The edge of the bluffs now goes right up to the sidewalk.

Another deeper chunk was taken out right beneath the walkway.

So the area has been fenced off with a second fence to keep people away.

"Yeah I think they're doing the right thing you don't want people to get out there and have the cliff cave in … you can't tell it's cut underneath … so you can walk out and it can just fall right off … they're doing exactly the right thing," said visitor Ken Williams of Shoreline Park.

City officials warn that bluffs can fall away at any moment,and people should avoid these areas during storms.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content