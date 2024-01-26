Pismo Beach, SLO County businesses catching a wave of visitors with return of professional surfing competition

PISMO BEACH, Calif - The return of a professional surfing competition this week is attracting some of the best surfers in the sport, and also is providing local businesses in the city and throughout San Luis Obispo County with a wave of visitors.

All week long, the SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach has been held in the waters around the Pismo Pier.

Beginning on Monday, the competition has featured more than 150 surfers from around the continent that participate in the World Surf League (WSL).

"This is world class surfing," said Brian Robbins, WSL North America Tour Manager. "From the North America region last year, we have five rookies on the championship tour this year, so this this region, this contest specifically has created our future stars."

Competitors are vying for valuable WSL points, as well as prize money. The total cash purse is $70,000 combined for the men's and women's events.

Visit SLO CAL, San Luis Obispo County's official countywide destination marketing and management organization is the main sponsor of the event.

The organization reports the week-long competition is extremely helpful in boosting tourism to Pismo Beach and throughout the county.

In addition, with the event streamed live on the WSL online platform, PIsmo Beach is being showcased to a worldwide audience, potentially attracting future visitors to the city and region.

"Anyone around the world can log in every day from the first team to the last.,' said Robbins. "We're live and it definitely features the area. Surfers from around the world can see the waves, see the location. The drone angle from random photography is unbelievable. You really can't ask for anything more, and the broadcast is a great way to engage with the surfing, to follow your fans and yeah, it's fun."

The SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach continues this weekend, with the final rounds of competition set for this Saturday and Sunday.

