5 Injured after a Semi-trailer collides with an Amtrak train

SOMIS, Calif- Firefighters are responding to a collision that involved an Amtrak train and a semitruck on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:15 P.M. when the train with 90 people aboard was heading south to Los Angeles in Somis.

5 people suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The truck tractor driver was uninjured.

The train car did derail, but it was not blocking the roadway.

