Skip to Content
Lifestyle

5 Injured after a Semi-trailer collides with an Amtrak train

Amtrak vs tractor truck
Courtesy CHPMoorpark
train
courtesy CHPMoorpark
By
today at 9:31 pm
Published 8:50 pm

SOMIS, Calif- Firefighters are responding to a collision that involved an Amtrak train and a semitruck on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6:15 P.M. when the train with 90 people aboard was heading south to Los Angeles in Somis.

5 people suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The truck tractor driver was uninjured.

The train car did derail, but it was not blocking the roadway.

We will keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content