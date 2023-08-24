World class pianist to perform at Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A world class pianist is coming to Lobero Theater Friday evening.

Rooted in the tradition of Dave Brubeck and Bill Evans, David Benoit started playing the piano as a child and has never looked back.

He's known for his magical soundtracks for the Peanuts television movies.

The artist has garnering over 20 chart-topping radio hits and scoring music for films and soap opera themes like “All My Children.”

The concert is on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theater.