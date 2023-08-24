Skip to Content
Lifestyle

World class pianist to perform at Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara

By
today at 9:07 pm
Published 9:14 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A world class pianist is coming to Lobero Theater Friday evening.

Rooted in the tradition of Dave Brubeck and Bill Evans, David Benoit started playing the piano as a child and has never looked back.

He's known for his magical soundtracks for the Peanuts television movies.

The artist has garnering over 20 chart-topping radio hits and scoring music for films and soap opera themes like “All My Children.”

The concert is on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theater.

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content