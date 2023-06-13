Interim housing center hires new regional director in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The PATH Santa Barbara team is excited to recruit a new regional director. Elizabeth Adams has been on a mission to serve the homeless for as long as she can remember. The new regional director of path Santa Barbara wants nothing more than to end homelessness in Santa Barbara. Over the months the organization has experienced the need for more staffing. Adams is specialized in delivering training programs to diverse audiences. She obtained her Juris doctorate from Southwestern Law School where she specialized in juvenile and education law. Adams joined the PATH Santa Barbara team after seven years in public education.

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.