Interim housing center hires new regional director in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The PATH Santa Barbara team is excited to recruit a new regional director.
Elizabeth Adams has been on a mission to serve the homeless for as long as she can remember.
The new regional director of path Santa Barbara wants nothing more than to end homelessness in Santa Barbara.
Over the months the organization has experienced the need for more staffing.
Adams is specialized in delivering training programs to diverse audiences.
She obtained her Juris doctorate from Southwestern Law School where she specialized in juvenile and education law.
Adams joined the PATH Santa Barbara team after seven years in public education.