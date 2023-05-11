Santa Ynez Valley High School principal speaks out since resignation announcement

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - Santa Ynez Union Valley High School Principal Michael Niehoff is speaking out since his announcement to resign at the end of the school year.

In a statement to the school community, Niehoff said he will "move in a different direction professionally" due to outside community influences.

Niehoff's resignation came nearly a week after students of SYV high walked out in protest of the school's administration.

