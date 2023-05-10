Santa Barbara Unified School District celebrates new outdoor classroom

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Unified School District gathered for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Harding University Partnership School.



The school district celebrated the completion of a new outdoor classroom.

The project is a play space transformed into an outdoor classroom space.

The architect included the Dimensions Educational Research Foundation team.

The team helped create what’s called a “Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom Conceptual Plan.”

The project was funded from First 5 of Santa Barbara.

This long-term grant ultimately aims to provide 21st-century learning environments at all elementary schools.

In addition to the outdoor classroom, the grant includes the development of STEAM labs which will work in concert with the outdoor classrooms.

The outdoor classroom will involve hands-on collaborative learning to increase student outcomes across the district.