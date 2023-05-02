Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management purchases new solar emergency response trailer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting the unveiling of a new solar emergency response trailer.

Managers of the county said this new purchase will serve as a new energy-independent resource to the community.

The Mobile Nanogrid, developed by Sesame Solar, generates carbon-free electricity from onboard solar panels, battery packs, and a fuel cell powered by green hydrogen.

This is a first for Santa Barbara County.



The trailer will be deployed during power outages due to various types of emergencies.

It will provide a charging station for personal and medical devices, as well as be a point of information for communities impacted.

The county hopes this new emergency response trailer will become a model for future power projects.