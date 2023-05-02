Skip to Content
Lifestyle
By
New
today at 8:14 pm
Published 8:21 pm

Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management purchases new solar emergency response trailer

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting the unveiling of a new solar emergency response trailer. 

Managers of the county said this new purchase will serve as a new energy-independent resource to the community.

The Mobile Nanogrid, developed by Sesame Solar, generates carbon-free electricity from onboard solar panels, battery packs, and a fuel cell powered by green hydrogen.

This is a first for Santa Barbara County. 

The trailer will be deployed during power outages due to various types of emergencies.

It will provide a charging station for personal and medical devices, as well as be a point of information for communities impacted. 

The county hopes this new emergency response trailer will become a model for future power projects.

 

Article Topic Follows: Lifestyle

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content