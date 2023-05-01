Skip to Content
Local skateboarders thrilled with opening of new Nipomo skate park

Nipomo Skate Park
Skateboarders ride at the new Nipomo Skate Park on May 1, 2023. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

NIPOMO, Calif. -- The opening of the long-awaited Nipomo Skate Park has been a huge hit for local skateboarders, who have packed the new facility the past three days.

The park, which is located in Nipomo Community Park adjacent to the Nipomo Library, finally opened for use on Friday.

It came after more than a decade of planning, which initially started out as a grassroots effort by local skaters to build a permanent facility.

Once fencing came down around noon on Friday, the park was almost immediately filled by skateboarders, BMX bikers and scooter riders.

Throughout the weekend, hundreds of kids of all ages and older riders too, took turns checking out the park, which features multiple ramps.

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12.

