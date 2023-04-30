Hospice of Santa Barbara: Illuminate Speakers Series authors make Oprah’s Top Ten Books on Grief List

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Several authors from a speaker series in Santa Barbara is gaining national attention from Oprah.

Three authors of the Hospice of Santa Barbara's Illuminate Speaker Series in Santa Barbara just made Oprah’s top 10 books on Grief List.

The Hospice of Santa Barbara was thrilled over the success of its recent Illuminate speaker series.

“We were excited that some of the authors have been recognized on Oprah’s daily who participated in our illuminate speaker series," said director of strategic advancement Charles Caldwell of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

The speaker series addresses the feelings of anxiety, grief and uncertainty that accompany a challenging time.

“Think it’s just a great kind of notification that we were tapping into something that really moves people across the board and around the country," said Caldwell.

The speakers aim to create community discussion.

They also help bring people closer together.

“It was designed as people were trying to cope with the pandemic to help them to understand how they could make the best way through that kind of challenging time," said Caldwell.

This season directors at Hospice of Santa Barbara are seeing a higher demand for its services.

"Incredibly busy and all of our programs. People are still coming out of the pandemic … a lot of stress, collective grief … kind of changed lives," said Caldwell.

Hospice of Santa Barbara experts hope more people will access their bereavement resources.

"And from then to now everybody’s getting just a little bit more comfortable with the topic of the grief and you know what they passing," said office manager Ariana Vega of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

The organization wants to remind the community of the various services available including professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services.

“We help anywhere from kids to adults to seniors. We also have our patient care services team," said Vega.

“My hope is that more people will come to understand Hospice of Santa Barbara ‘s and help support the work that we do," said Caldwell.

The services are free of charge to those grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness.