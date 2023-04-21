High school student hosts Pet Food Drive for C.A.R.E.4Paws in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A high school student is hosting a pet food drive at her former elementary school Vieja Valley for C.A.R.E.4Paws.

Directors of the organization are hoping the community will participate in this generous food drive.

Last year Ava Vasquez was able to bring in nearly 500 pounds of dog and cat food.

The food drive benefited pet families in need across Santa Barbara County.

This year, the Vieja Valley Student Council is also getting involved to help with the drive.

Organizers expect even more food to be collected.

Wendy Domanski is C.A.R.E. 4Paws' community programs coordinator.

"It’s becoming more challenging and hard to make ends meet so shelters throughout the country and Santa Barbara is full and the last thing we would want is a beloved family pet to be surrendered to lack of resources," community programs coordinator Wendy Domanski of C.A.R.E.4Paws.

For more from Patricia, follow her on Twitter below: