Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network seeking support for Baby Season Fund Drive

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - From March to August every year, the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network receives an influx of patients that coincides with the breeding and nesting seasons for local wildlife.

Most of the animals that arrive are babies, nestlings, infants, or juveniles who can not survive on their own.

They range from newborn opossums to hummingbird hatchlings.

But the goal is always the same: to give them a safe space to heal and grow up until they’re able to be released back into the wild.

Right now, the wildlife center is in need of support from the community as baby season is in full swing.

So the wildlife center launched its Baby Season Fund Drive.

By joining the Baby Season Fund Drive, directors of the wildlife center said you are directly supporting the care of thousands of orphaned and injured baby animals.

Directors said the wildlife center needs the community's help to care for the wildlife babies of spring.

An average of 1,100 babies will come to SBWCN during baby season to be rescued, rehabilitated, and released.

An average of 33 volunteers are also needed each day to help feed baby wildlife.

Donations to the Baby Season Fund Drive will support the lifesaving medical care, diets, medications, and facilities that orphaned and injured wild animals needs.

These services will allow them to heal, grow, and prepare for their second chance at a wild life.

If you would like to help the Santa Barbara Wlidlife Care Network, log onto: www.sbwcn.org/babyseason