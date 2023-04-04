High winds topple trees in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Severe weather has lead to a wave of downed trees in the Santa Barbara area.

Superintendent Nathan Slack of the city’s Urban Forestry said there have been dozens of downed trees reported since the beginning of the year.

The heavy rains and high winds took down several species of trees in Santa Barbara this year.

Some of them include coast live oak, Monterey cypress, and eucalyptus trees.

Doug Cicileo of Douglas Cicilio Tree Services said recent heavy rain caused the soil to become saturated.

And Tuesday's high winds ultimately lead to fallen trees throughout the city.

Crews are still busy clearing debris near Pescadero Drive for the second day.

They are also working on downed trees in other areas throughout the city.