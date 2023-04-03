Santa Barbara County accepting applications for Individual Artists Fellowship

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Santa Barbara County is taking applications for artists seeking financial support.

The Individual Artist Fellowship is a program supporting artists of all disciplines.

This program will support artists at key career stages.

It is intended to recognize and increase artists’ capacity for continued contribution to the field and our state.

Through unrestricted funding and state-wide recognition as a California Arts Council Artist Fellow, this program is meant to uplift individual artistic practice.

Artists and cultural practitioners from all disciplines are eligible to apply.

The California Arts Council Individual Artists Fellowship Program will be statewide.

But these application and program guidelines are specifically designed for artists living and working in Central California.

The Central California Region grant program is open to artists who live in one of 17 counties across central California: Fresno, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Ventura.

Artists residing in other California counties are eligible to apply for the California Arts Council Individual Artist Fellowship Program in their region.

Emerging Artists are eligible for $5,000.

Established Artists are eligible for $10,000.

Legacy Artists are eligible for $50,000.

Applications are due May 5, 2023.

For more information, please visit the California Arts Council website.