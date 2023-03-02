Skip to Content
today at 7:40 am
Published 7:37 am

Solvang City Council denies proposal for Pride Month banners

KEYT

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Solvang City Council voted 3 to 2 on Tuesday against an application by The Rainbow House Inc. 

The application was for streetlight banners as well as crosswalk painting in June for Pride Month.

Council members Claudia Orona, Elizabeth Orona and Robert Clarke voted against the motion.

Kiel Cavalli, founder of Rainbow House and co-owner of ONEder Child, said he proposed the flag display to show the community how Solvang supports the LGBTQIA+ community.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

