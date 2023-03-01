Skip to Content
Storm hits horseback riding center in Santa Ynez Valley

SYV HORSEBACK RIDING CENTER

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - The recent rainstorms caused major damage to a local ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The storm flooded the Santa Ynez Valley Horse and Pony Rides facility in Buellton.

The ranch is 55,000 square feet of horse stables adjacent to the River View Park.

Owner Bob Sweeney said the storm flooded the facility from two sides damaging 15 horse pens, three arenas, and several areas of fencing.

It also affected the access road that connects us to the park.

The ranch closed the entire month of January, and the last week of Cowboy Christmas, which was also greatly impacted with the destruction of 8 tents and many decorations. 

Sweeney applied for a FEMA loan through the SBA, but said he was denied any assistance.

The owner is trying to reach Congressman Carbahal’s office for assistance.

