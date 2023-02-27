Local rescue mission increases capacity during rainstorm in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is increasing its capacity in light of this week's rainstorm.

The rescue mission has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for over 50 years.

The organization provides emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted.

Currently, there are 80 beds for men and 39 for women.

The rescue mission is the only emergency shelter open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura.

More than 140,000 meals and 50,000 safe nights of shelter are provided for those with no place else to turn.