Brod & Kage: New Danish bakery opens in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - A local business owner is opening a new bakery in Solvang.

This marks the sixth Danish bakery boutique in the city.

Owner Rene Kaerskov of Brod & Kage believes this is the "first modern Danish bakery to open in Solvang for decades.

"We want to give people a contemporary experience of a Danish bakery on par with what they would experience in Copenhagen today," said Kaerskov.

The new bakery features organic fresh eggs, flour from France for the baguettes, fresh milk, nougat from Denmark, and berries from local farm-stands.

The bakery's Danish pastry chef has baked for the queen of Denmark.

The chocolates are from world famous Danish chocolatier Fritz Knipschildt, winner of the throw down with Bobby Flay.