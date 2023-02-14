Santa Barbara International Film Festival: More than 400 volunteers help celebrate world cinema

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is in full swing during its second week of activities.

But as organizers say, the film festival wouldn't be possible if it weren't for hundreds of volunteers.

This year a dedicated team of more than 400 volunteers are helping to celebrate the art of world cinema.

Volunteers ensure the best film-going experience possible for patrons, filmmakers, jurors and international visitors.

This year the non-profit organization is seeing less volunteers compared to its pre-COVID period.

But organizers say their contributions this year has been tremendous.

They do everything from punching tickets to greeting movie goers.

Those volunteering at this year's film festival hope more people will consider joining their team next year.