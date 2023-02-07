Caltrans: Right lane remains closed along northbound HWY 101 near Gaviota

GAVIOTA, Calif. - If you’ve driven along highway 101 northbound lately, then you may have experienced delays.

This is because the right lane is currently closed.

"We began this work in January 10 following those major storms that hit our area. We have been clearing rock from the hillside and we have been repairing and replacing the netting they holds those rocks in," said public information officer Alexa Bertola of Caltrans District 5.

So far, crews have been able to remove 50,000 pounds of rock from that area.

"That’s good … those fences have been working now for wow … over ten years … it’s been keeping the roads clear," said driver Janene Harris of Buellton.

This emergency project was one of two initiated to open the highway after the storms throughout the Gaviota area.

The project includes rock removal, rock netting repair and replacement.

"We are really trying to clean these rocks on the hillside ... repair the netting as well as replace it in some spots as well as make this highway safe for all travelers," said Bertola.

The Caltrans engineering team determined that the nets and drapery need to be repaired in order to reopen the second lane.

So between now and the next few weeks, if you’re driving along highway 101 northbound, Caltrans says expect delays.

Caltrans says construction is expects to continue for at least the next three to four weeks.