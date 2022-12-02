New to You Thrift Store in Solvang seeking volunteers to support students in healthcare

SOLVANG - A local nonprofit store in Solvang is looking for more volunteers and donations to help students pursue a career in healthcare.

The New to You Thrift Store is staffed entirely by Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital volunteers.

They donate more than 16,000 hours of their time and talents each year to support the hospital.

The nonprofit shop features gently used and recycled clothing, shoes, toys, books, houseware and much more.

Administrators of Cottage Hospital say proceeds help support Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital and medical excellence close to home.

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital (SYVCH) Volunteer Services has awarded nine $3,000

scholarships to local students.

These students reside or work in the Santa Ynez Valley and plan to pursue college

studies in health-related careers.

The scholarship awards totaling $27,000 are made possible through proceeds from the New to You Thrift Store in Solvang.