Multi-million dollar project in the works for Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif, - A new building for Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy is in the works.

The facility will include administrative office space as well as a conference room and two studio classrooms.

One design lab will be used for digital design and photography.

The lab will also include equipment like 3D scanners, industrial sewing machines, and more.

There will also be a lab built for more traditional analog art studio.

Santa Barbara High’s VADA program is a four-year, career-technical educational program serving about 220 students.